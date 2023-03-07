Kids and their parents are invited to the 45th Annual Campbell County Children’s Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
The free festival is open to children ages birth through 8 years old who are accompanied by their parents. More than 25 interactive booths will be included in this year’s event with the theme of “Dinosaurs.”
