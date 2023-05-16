It was a wide-open and empty space that stretched out at Morningside Park last Tuesday.
A lone jockey jogged across the wide freshly tilled race track dressed in a jacket and sweatpants in the 70 degree heat after completing some bleacher runs a few minutes before.
The stands were otherwise empty and the white railings installed two years ago stood out starkly against the backdrop of bleachers and the nearly 1-mile long track that are otherwise muted in color.
Come Saturday, that all will change as the live horse racing season put on by 307 Horse Racing returns for its six-week season. Nearly 600 horses will man the stalls at the park compared to the about 350 that made it to the races last year.
The increase in equines is something Jack Greer, 307 Horse Racing CEO, said correlates with an increase in audience members and also, purse money.
“It just shows there continues to be a growing interest in the sport,” he said.
Between eight and 10 races will run each day with up to 10 horses per race. Races take place two or three days every weekend from now through June 25. Most weekends, those checking out the races can expect special events including derby dog and chariot races, along with fan-favorite Indian Relay Races.
The season also includes about $1 million in purse money spread out across the winners.
Three years later
In 2020, Jack, his father Randy and Cody resident Josh Allison formed 307 Horse Racing to put on live racing at Morningside Park, which began the following year.
Outside of Gillette, Greer said Rock Springs and Evanston are the only other cities hosting live races in Wyoming. Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Racing are the other operators with dates this summer.
With both the other businesses racing on the other side of the state, Greer said nearby cities take advantage of Gillette’s track because it’s closer to home.
“People love it here,” Greer said. “Everyone’s pretty close, Sheridan, Cheyenne, Casper. They all get to come enjoy this.”
The weekends also will bring in competitions from South Dakota, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Kentucky and New Mexico, to name a few. Greer credited word of mouth and the Cam-plex venue for other reasons there continues to be an influx in numbers.
“Everybody’s really liking what we’re doing here, we’re fronting a lot of money and it’s an excellent meet and facility here,” Greer said. “When you come to Wyoming, this is some of the best you’ll find.”
The group also has worked to bring a special event in each weekend after the races that widens the appeal for audiences. So far, June 9-10 are the only days without a set event, since closing weekend culminates in the largest purse winnings for racers.
This weekend races are followed by live chariot races and the Indian Relay Races return for Memorial Day Weekend. In June, spectators can check out the bronc match and a new derby dog dash, which features corgis and dachshunds that will race about 50 yards.
Anyone wanting to enter their pups can do so at tinyurl.com/wuyvpzf4.
Behind the scenes, work has already been going on as more than 60 hours a week are put into tilling the ground after trainings. The new training for horses began May 1 and will continue through opening day to prepare horses for the season and some for the change of venue.
“We’re just getting them in shape, making sure they’re ready,” Greer said.
With a racing schedule primed and ready to go, Mother Nature’s the only factor standing in the way.
“Last year we got rained out I think three of the six weekends,” Greer said. “We can hope for rain during the week and then nice on the weekends.”
It’s a hope for the best of both worlds — moisture for the ranchers in the area and warmth for those wanting to check out the year’s lineup coming to them straight from the race track.
