Gillette Police are investigating an incident where a remote control car damaged the H&R Block parking lot on Lakeway Road.
Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said the 69-year-old owner of the business reported ruts in the parking lot Monday afternoon. Video from a neighboring business showed a large remote control car driving around in the parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.