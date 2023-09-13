Edible fundraiser
One of the Edible Prairie’s little food pantries freshly stocked Wednesday, Sept. 6, near Sunflower Park in Gillette. A fundraiser for the nonprofit takes place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Barlow Ranch.

The second annual “Grown on the Prairie Gourmet” fundraiser takes place Saturday from 4 p.m. to twilight at the Barlow Ranch. The evening includes food, beverages, live music by Paul Casey, a silent auction and door prizes.

