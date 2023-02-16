Those interested in picking up a new artistic talent can join in a stained glass class from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the AVA Community Art Center.
Leann Erickson will teach the introductory class that showcases the basics of stained glass making. Everyone will take home a stained glass sun ray and all materials are provided by the instructor and included in the class fee.
