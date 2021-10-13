The city's Level 2 snow emergency is now reduced to a Level 1.
All travel advisories within Gillette are now lifted, although vehicles are not allowed to park on designated snow emergency routes.
The following streets or portions of streets within the city are designated as Emergency Snow Routes:
- 6th Street from Burma Avenue to Gillette Avenue.
- 4th Street from 4-J Road to Gurley Avenue.
- Gurley Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street.
- 4-J Road from 2nd Street to 8th Street.
- Brooks Avenue from 2nd Street to Warlow.
- 9th Street from Butler Spaeth to Highway 59.
- Foothills Boulevard from Highway 14-16 to Echeta Road.
- 7th Street from Highway 59 to 4-J Road.
The city of Gillette maintains two levels of weather advisories.
Level 1: A Level 1 weather emergency does not restrict travel. However, people should expect adverse road conditions such as icy roads, reduced visibility, blowing and drifting snow. A Level 1 weather emergency requires the removal of vehicles from all snow emergency routes. All city facilities remain open for business.
Level 2: A Level 2 weather emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the city of Gillette. People driving during a Level 2 weather emergency may encounter roads which are impassable and will likely interfere with snow and storm damage removal as well as emergency services. All city facilities are closed for business. It is the responsibility of each citizen to determine whether their employer is open for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.