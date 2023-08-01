A man who was convicted after making threats with a gun and had witness tampering charges against him dropped has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
Landon Hayes, 38, was given an imposed 10- to 15-year sentence July 5 for aggravated assault and battery with a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement, according to court documents.
District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey credited Hayes with 251 days served, fined him $275 and ordered that he pay $73 in restitution to the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Causey recommended Hayes for the intensive treatment unit while in prison.
The original sentencing enhancement carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, but was amended down to a lesser enhancement — with a 50-year maximum — in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Prior to his sentencing, Hayes admitted to probation violations and was sentenced to an imposed seven to 15 years. The two sentences are to run concurrent, according to court documents.
His girlfriend Raquel Castillo King, 23 — who had been accused of witness tampering on his behalf — pleaded guilty June 12 to accessory after the fact.
Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 6 and she was booked Tuesday morning into the Campbell County Jail on a warrant for failing to appear, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail log.
At her June hearing, Causey accepted her plea and withheld judgment, per a plea deal that recommends a deferred sentence in favor of three years of supervised probation.
Remaining counts of influencing, intimidating or impeding witnesses, conspiracy to commit intimidating witnesses and conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact were dismissed.
King and Elijah A. Anderson, 28, were accused of tampering with witnesses to help, Hayes, aka Jonathan C. Anderson, who was accused of threatening a man and woman with a handgun.
Anderson and Raquel Castillo King were accused of helping Hayes influence the man and woman Hayes was charged with threatening recant their testimony against him. The alleged witness tampering happened about two weeks before a hotel robbery Anderson was sentenced for.
The witness tampering accusations against Anderson, which were dismissed, allegedly stemmed from a number of conversations between Hayes and King, his girlfriend, from Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, in which they talked about contacting the victims of Hayes’ aggravated assault charge and getting them to change their statements.
“You guys should all go over there and tell her … tell them to stop lying,” Hayes told King on a Oct. 28 jail call, according to court documents.
Anderson and King had a video call with Hayes on Nov. 2, while Hayes was in jail, where they said they were at the trailer court. Hayes told them to “make sure everything gets done in writing,” according to court documents. Hayes then instructs King to take a video recording of the woman writing the statement and to get her to say it was of her own will.
The aggravated assault charge Hayes was convicted on stems from an incident the morning of Oct. 28, when police responded to a report that Hayes had shown up to a trailer carrying a handgun and threatened the two people inside, saying “me and my home girl going to come back and finish this,” according to court documents.
Officers learned that a woman who was allegedly threatened had sent a text to Hayes wanting her $20 back in reference to a bag of “dope.” She said Hayes arrived with the gun in hand and pointed the gun at them.
He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground at one point.
A neighbor saw the end of the confrontation and said he did not see the man point the gun at anyone, but that he did see the man holding the gun, push the woman to the ground and leave in a GMC Yukon.
The Yukon was seen parked at the National 9 Inn and staff informed officers what room Hayes was staying in. Cleaning staff had allegedly seen an AR-15-style rifle in his room the day before.
Hayes is disallowed from having guns because of a prior armed robbery conviction, according to court documents.
Y'all are ridiculous in your inaccurate reporting of criminal matters. Does your horrible job reflect the work done by everyone at The News Record or is it just you?
