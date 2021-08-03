Rozet rancher and former Campbell County Commissioner Matt Avery admits he can get lost in himself as he tools and cuts leather to create intricate saddles in his basement workspace. He’ll be at the Rockpile Museum this weekend to demonstrate his saddle-making.
A Rozet saddle maker will return to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum this week for a two-day residency. Matt Avery will be at the museum Friday and Saturday. He’ll demonstrate his leatherwork technique while answering questions.
Visitors will get a live look at Avery as he works on a saddle at the museum from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
