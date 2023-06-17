Downtown Concert Series
The Rusty Nickels kicked off the Downtown Thursday Nights concert series at Third Street Plaza in Gillette last summer. This year’s summer concert series begins this week with performances Tuesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and Thursday at the Third Street Plaza downtown.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The third annual downtown concerts and music in the gardens are set to begin next week.

