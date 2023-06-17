The third annual downtown concerts and music in the gardens are set to begin next week.
Free concerts at the Third Street Plaza and Mount Pisgah Cemetery will bring families and music lovers out on the town or to the grounds. The series includes six concerts at each location from Tuesday, June 20 through Aug. 1.
The joint partnership between Gillette Main Street, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and the Campbell County Cemetery District has an engaging live music set that locals and visitors can look forward to.
Gail Lofing, Chamber of Commerce executive director, said concert goers can expect what they’ve come to know the last two years but there also will be a few new additions.
At the cemetery where about 100 people turn out to take in a more mellow atmosphere, organizers are now trying to work with local nonprofits rather than last year’s food vendor.
“They’re working on an opportunity where a different nonprofit would come out each week,” Lofing said. “They could sell the food and then get to keep the proceeds.”
Downtown, three different food trucks will rotate out for the six concert line-up. The food cart and beer tent only take cash but Lofing said an ATM will be at the plaza this year so that guests can easily pull out cash if needed. The Kids Funzone, or bouncy house, is back for free thanks to Climate Solutions so parents can take in the music while little ones bounce around.
Lofing said there are also some newcomers on the different concert schedules like Ivory from South Dakota and Ashley Wineland who will end the downtown concert series. The downtown crowd usually brings in about 1,500 to 2,000 people depending on the band but Lofing said at least one concert brought in about 2,500 guests and packed the plaza last year.
For the most part, guests can plan on the show carrying on if there are sprinkles or slight rain showers but Lofing said that if it’s a downpour or there’s lightning the outdoor events may be canceled. That would be last resort.
For now, the organizations are putting finishing touches in place before concerts kick-off at each location Tuesday and Thursday. Picnic tables with umbrellas are set up downtown for the concerts but people can bring their own chairs to take in the shows.
Those at the gardens are encouraged to bring their own seating, but there are some chairs available for those who need it.
