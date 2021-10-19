Students can get a look at what resources and materials the Campbell County Public Library has to offer between 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the children’s department and teen room.
People can learn about online homework help, downloadable e-books, audiobooks, databases and specialized collections to meet students’ information needs all year long. Drop in and even earn a free book.
