The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce speaker series continues with speaker Dr. Allen Gee from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
Gee advocates for the use of technology to bridge the geographic barriers to health care and has been a health information technology consultant for more than a decade.
