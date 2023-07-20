School supply drive
GCR Tires and Service began a school drive Monday that runs through Aug. 11. All donations will be taken to the Council of Community Services in August for Campbell County children to use in the upcoming school year.

 News Record File Photo

GCR Tires and Service is now accepting donated back-to-school supplies.

