Cedar Zdziarski, 2, plays with toy horses, cows and tractors while father Jeffery Zdziarski, far left, and Garrett Ford watch the drivers meeting from the stands during the Snowmobile Grass Drags at Cam-plex Sunday.
Thomas Ruhe speeds down the dragstrip while racing a 2006 Arctic Cat 440 sled during the Snowmobile Grass Drags at Cam-plex on Sunday. Ruhe’s aunt and uncle Corine and Tyler Anton gave Ruhe the sled upon his return from basic training for the Army National Guard at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Cedar Zdziarski, 2, plays with toy horses, cows and tractors while father Jeffery Zdziarski, far left, and Garrett Ford watch the drivers meeting from the stands during the Snowmobile Grass Drags at Cam-plex Sunday.
Thomas Ruhe speeds down the dragstrip while racing a 2006 Arctic Cat 440 sled during the Snowmobile Grass Drags at Cam-plex on Sunday. Ruhe’s aunt and uncle Corine and Tyler Anton gave Ruhe the sled upon his return from basic training for the Army National Guard at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.