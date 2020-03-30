The number of confirmed coronavirus cases stayed at one in Campbell County over the weekend even as the number of cases statewide climbed to 94 on Monday.
There were seven new cases reported in five counties. Teton and Sheridan counties saw their case counts go up by two each, while one new case was detected in Fremont, Laramie and Natrona counties.
The number of coronavirus cases on Monday morning stood at 24 in Fremont County, 20 in Laramie County, 16 in Teton County, 10 in Natrona County, eight in Sheridan County, five in Johnson County and three in Carbon County. Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties all reported one case.
However, the state also reported that at least 20 coronavirus patients had recovered.
In the face of continued increases in the number of cases, Gov. Mark Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, extended by two weeks the three orders closing schools and businesses and limiting gatherings.
The orders closing schools and businesses where 10 or more people are likely to gather such as bars, health clubs and theaters, closing personal service businesses such as hair salons and tattoo parlors and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people are now in effect through April 17.
There were 1,389 tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and one at a Centers for Disease Control lab and 436 at commercial labs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.