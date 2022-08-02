This year’s fire season has started out slowly, compared to last year, but it’s expected to get worse here in the next couple of weeks.
“We haven’t had quite the season that we had last year, but it’s picking up,” Division Chief Dale Izatt said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 8:14 am
This year’s fire season has started out slowly, compared to last year, but it’s expected to get worse here in the next couple of weeks.
“We haven’t had quite the season that we had last year, but it’s picking up,” Division Chief Dale Izatt said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.