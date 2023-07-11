Cam-plex appears likely to spend a $340,000 sum it had tucked away to help the International Pathfinders Camporee pay for port-a-potties for its 50,000-plus visitors arriving at Cam-plex in August 2024.
“The old port-a-potties have raised their nasty head again,” said Chuck Land at a Campbell County Public Land Board meeting last week.
The six-figure sum was set aside in case the Camporee needed help rounding up enough portable toilets for its tens of thousands of attendees from around the world. About a year ago, local officials believed Camporee officials had solved the issue and that the money would stay local, potentially going toward other Camporee-related expenses if needed.
But recently, Vern Byrd, the operations director at the Center for Youth Evangelism for the International Pathfinders, said Cam-plex would likely need to spend that money after all, said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director.
The contract outlines that Cam-plex would hold $340,000 to buy portable toilets to supplement the local supply and whatever Camporee could supply itself.
The money has carried over in the Cam-plex budget and remained untouched in case it was called for. Although that money wasn’t allocated for anything else, it was planned on as a safety net in case the $750,000 Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant isn’t awarded to Cam-plex.
There still hasn’t been an update on the status of that grant application.
“If that (grant) isn’t fully funded, this $340,000 was essential to help cover any gap that we had with that funding,” Lyles said.
He said that Camporee expects the $340,000 to pay for about 700 port-a-potties, but that in his research, it appears more likely to cover 325-340 units.
Cam-plex isn’t on the hook for servicing the portable toilets or providing toilet paper, just buying the physical units themselves.
It could take nine to 12 service trucks running two full shifts to service the port-a-potties, attending to one every five minutes, which would likely outmatch what local companies could provide. In past years when the event was held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, it depended entirely on portables, which required multiple service trucks working multiple shifts, Lyles said.
If Cam-plex does buy the port-a-potties it appears contractually obligated to buy, they would have to be stored somewhere, potentially outdoors, for five years until their next use when Camporee returns in 2029.
“Are they going to be usable five years from now?” said Jerry Means, one of three recently-appointed land board members.
No other local event requires that number of port-a-potties. For example, set up for the National High School Finals Rodeo uses about 25 units throughout Cam-plex, Lyles said.
The final confirmation to buy the toilets had not been made as of last week’s land board meeting.
