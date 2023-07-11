Cam-plex amphitheater site
A center-pivot irrigation system comes together Thursday, June 8 at the amphitheater site at Cam-plex Park in Gillette. Once complete, the pivot will irrigate new grass at the site as the next stage of the project begins.

 Ed Glazar

Cam-plex appears likely to spend a $340,000 sum it had tucked away to help the International Pathfinders Camporee pay for port-a-potties for its 50,000-plus visitors arriving at Cam-plex in August 2024.

