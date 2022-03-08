PINEVIEW DRIVE: A 34-year-old woman who was found in a man's bathroom early Tuesday morning was arrested for criminal entry and interference with an officer. At about 1:30 a.m., the homeowner woke up and found the woman standing in his bathroom. He said she asked him for a drink, specifically alcohol, and began disrobing. He had not invited her to his home. When deputies arrived, the woman would only describe herself as “Jane.” She said she was called to the home by her master and now lives at the home with her master. On the way to the jail, she sang a song and also told the deputy there was another person in the car who wanted to shoot him. At the jail, it took more than three hours to identify “Jane,” but she was ultimately found to have an extensive criminal history in South Dakota and Florida, according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
