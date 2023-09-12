Local employees with First Interstate Bank will be doing five service projects as part of the bank’s annual Volunteer Day this week.
First Interstate Bank is holding its sixth annual volunteer day at its 300-plus branches in 14 states Wednesday. All First Interstate branches and offices will close at noon that day, allowing its more than 3,900 employees paid time to volunteer in more than 400 service projects within their communities.
In Gillette, First Interstate employees will be volunteering at the Campbell County Public Library, Campbell County Senior Center and the Salvation Army.
At the library, they’ll be cleaning shelves, painting railings, doing yard work and picking up trash outside.
Other employees will be baking, packaging and delivering cookies to 211 senior citizens living in low-income housing.
And at the Salvation Army, volunteers will be distributing food boxes, sorting food, unloading trucks and doing yard work.
“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., in a press release. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”
Pilot plant at ITC to capture 150 tons of CO2 daily
Membrane Technology and Research Carbon Capture announced last week that it’s commenced construction of a large pilot plant at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette. It’s set to be operational in 2024, and it will be the largest capture plant in the world based on clean membrane technology.
MTR Carbon Capture will operate out of ITC’s large test center to collect carbon dioxide from flue gas produced by Basin Electric’s Dry Fork Station.
MTR Carbon Capture will use its trademarked Polaris polymeric membrane to capture more than 150 tons of carbon dioxide each day at Dry Fork Station. The process uses no chemicals and requires little water, making its approach to carbon capture cleaner and more environmentally friendly than conventional solvent-based carbon capture methods.
“To meet the world’s decarbonization goals the energy transition must start by modernizing existing power and industrial facilities with proven carbon capture technology,” said MTR Carbon Capture President Brett Andrews in a press release. “Our Polaris membrane is backed by 15 years of research, development and testing to create an effective and environmentally friendly carbon capture solution.”
The project is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s large-scale pilot carbon capture program. The program supports the development of transformational technologies that will significantly improve the efficiency, effectiveness, costs, emissions reductions and environmental performance of carbon capture.
