Ride and Shine Equine Assisted Therapy is putting on a benefit breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Elks Lodge, 4504 E. Boxelder Rd.
Cost for the breakfast is $9 for ages 10 and older, $5 for kids (ages 4-9) and kids three and younger eat free. All money raised will go toward the equine therapy organization.
(0) comments
