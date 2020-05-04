The Campbell County Recreation Center will be ready to reopen to the public Wednesday morning, but with restrictions in place.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, Campbell County Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the Rec Center to open to the public again.
Rick Mansur, director of Parks and Recreation, said he’s talked with Campbell County Public Health on appropriate restrictions and guidelines to have in place now that Gov. Gordon has allowed personal service facilities like gyms to reopen.
The number of people in the building at once will be limited. Everyone who comes in will have to check in, regardless of whether they’re a member, and everyone who leaves must check out. Mansur said this will help with contact tracing in the case that a patron gets COVID-19 while they were in the Rec Center.
Patrons also will have their temperatures checked before they can come in. Children age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
A number of features, including the pools, upstairs track, climbing wall, steam rooms, hot tub, sauna and the tanning beds will remain closed. The lockers in the locker rooms also will not be available to use, but the restrooms in those areas will be.
The Field House track will remain open for those who want to walk or run.
Basketball courts are to be limited to one person or one family shooting by themselves, and the same rule will apply to racquetball courts.
Upstairs, every other piece of cardio equipment has been disconnected to allow for social distancing. This means the capacity will be half what the upstairs can normally hold. Staff also have taken similar precautions in the weightlifting areas.
