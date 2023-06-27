Gillette 10-year-old forges growing plant business

If not for a Christmas wish, Jaxton Waldrop may have never found his love for plants or started a profitable business based on that love.
It was in the first grade that the now 10-year-old visited Santa Claus at a mall in Rapid City, South Dakota. Of all his wishes, one was for a flower seed packet. Thankfully, Santa came through and on Christmas, Jaxton received just what he asked for.
“I asked for seeds from Santa and I got them and that really fascinated me,” Jaxton said.
His mother Traci noticed that he enjoyed planting the seeds and watching them grow, so one day she asked him if he wanted to try planting other seeds to sell them and Jaxton jumped on the idea.
“I started on a snowy day in 2019,” he recalled.
Beginning his business at 6 years old, Jaxton said he had some learning to do but now a seasoned veteran of four years, the 10-year-old takes on more plant responsibilities each year for his homegrown business Jaxton’s Greens. He also dished out some credit to his mother and younger brother for the help they give in watering the plants and advertising the business.
Since his humble beginnings, Jaxton has developed a clientele at the local farmer’s market, was featured as a youth entrepreneur in early June, and is the grower for the Edible Prairie Project’s growing kits. This year, he supplied the project with 240 plants on top of the others he sells to locals.
Why plants?
Jaxton said his love for plants stems from the satisfaction he receives in seeing the sprouts pop up from the dirt and knowing the plants help Mother Nature. An added bonus is that he also gets to help others enjoy the same thing.
In February, Jaxton plants around 128 seeds at a time in cells to kickoff his growing season. His mother Traci said that his indoor set up is made up of about 10 shelves with heat mats and grow lights.
“As long as he remembers to water them and keep them wet he usually gets some plants,” she said.
To help with the watering issue, Jaxton now waters the plants whenever his alarm goes off to feed the family’s guinea pigs. It’s just what he has to do to make sure his business doesn’t end up in a dry spell.
Traci appreciates the hard work he puts into plant upkeep and said that in a world where kids want to play on the computer or tablet, the business offers a way for Jaxton to work with his hands and keep him busy. His father Dusty added that the business also offers a way for Jaxton to make his own money for anything a kid may want but can’t normally afford.
“We don’t give our kids money,” Dusty said. “They have to find a way to make it and earn it themselves.”
Although Jaxton admits one of his goals for this year is to raise enough money to buy himself an Oculus virtual reality headset, much of his enthusiasm each season comes from the feeling of fulfillment he has when he sees what he thinks of as his children growing up.
“The first day you see a tiny itty bitty sprout like this,” he said pointing to a baby jalapeno leaf, “it’s like ‘oh my gosh’ and then you can watch them grow taller and taller. It’s just, they grow up so fast.”
The entrepreneur also spoke to the impact the carbon dioxide released from plants has on nature and humans. Some of those humans were helped not just by what the plants were breathing out but also by the fruits the plants will bring at harvest.
A certified grower
At 10 years old, Jaxton can also add being a local organization’s youngest grower to his resume. It’s he who supplies the Edible Prairie Project with the plants given out the last few years as part of a garden kit program.
Jaxton and Erin Galloway, a founder of the nonprofit, met at a farmer’s market in 2021. Traci said she and Jaxton had plants leftover one year and asked if they could bring them in for the organization to use and the year after, he was asked if he’d like to be the designated grower.
For Jaxton, it was an obvious yes.
This year tested his limits as he worked to prepare about 240 plants for the program that supplied kits to 40 local families in need. Last year, he was in charge of growing 120 plants but Ashley Martinez, administrative and programming assistant, said the applications for kits doubled.
“The hardest part is planting all of the seeds, then all the dirt and then watering it all,” Jaxton said about readying the hundreds of plants. The work, especially at the beginning, is time consuming and amounts to about 30-45 minutes per tray.
And the project thanks him through some hard-earned cash.
“We do purchase the plants from him,” Martinez said. “Families get two kinds of peppers, a cucumber plant, broccoli, cabbage and tomatoes.”
The kits also instruct families on how to harden off the plants and adapt them to the outdoors, along with garden tools. This year, Traci said prairie project employees gave Jaxton some seeds to grow. In exchange for the gift, he plans on growing some flowers he’ll add for free to the baskets next year.
Some of Jaxton’s friends are uncertain about his plant growing business but he chalks that up to them not really seeing the growth he gets to see on a daily basis. Jaxton said that one of his friends was thrilled when he was able to experience the reality of a homegrown mystery tomato plant.
“My friend Ryan, I gave him a plant for his birthday,” Jaxton said. “He thought it was awesome.”
Always one with a mind for business, Jaxton said he hopes to try adding new plants each year like raspberries, strawberries and maybe sunflowers to see what’s a hit with his clientele.
His end goal is to continue running the business until he’s wealthy. It’s a lofty goal that’s grown along with his plants each year but if customers are lucky, it’ll take him a few years to reach it. Until then, he plans on keeping up the bike rides he takes to advertise his annual day at the farmer’s market, along with seasonal updates by his mother on the Jaxton’s Greens Facebook page.
