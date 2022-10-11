 Skip to main content
Archery for amputees

News Record Photos/Ed Glazar

Charles Badwound, left, and Tim Stroschein, right, step up to the range during a shooting event geared toward people with mobility issues at Rocky Mountain Sports in Gillette on Sept. 27. Both men had limbs amputated in 2020 and are part of a group looking to stay active in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar
ABOVE | Tyler Reynolds, 11, draws a bow during a shooting event at Rocky Mountain Sports in Gillette on Sept. 27. Despite being born with one leg, Tyler remains very active, his mom Kristina, left, said during the event.
RIGHT | Joe Zabel draws a bow during a shooting event geared toward people with mobility issues at Rocky Mountain Sports in Gillette on Sept. 27.

Find more photos from the event on B2.
News Record Photos/Ed Glazar

Archers fire arrows during a shooting event geared toward people with mobility issues at Rocky Mountain Sports in Gillette on Sept. 27.
Kurt Willaredt, an archery instructor with Campbell County 4-H, gives a brief archery lesson during a shooting event hosted by Pivot Prosthetics & Orthotics at Rocky Mountain Sports in Gillette.

