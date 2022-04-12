The 3 Redneck Tenors will be coming to Gillette at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Heritage Center Theater at Cam-plex.
The treble-some trio will feature a musical comedy that is like Duck Dynasty going to Carnegie Hall. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord and starring Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge, the three made it as top finalists on “America’s Got Talent.”
