Campbell County has its 27th lab-confirmed case of coronavirus.
The newest case is a woman in her 40s, said county spokeswoman Ivy McGowan. Contact tracing has just started on the latest case, and at this time it’s not known whether she contracted COVID-19 from another known case or if it was community-acquired.
It is the ninth case that has been confirmed since last Friday.
The county also has had 13 probable cases of the virus.
Statewide, the Wyoming Department of Health reports Friday afternoon there have been 811 confirmed cases of the virus so far and 216 probable cases. There have been 18 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.