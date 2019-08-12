A firework shell hit a home Sunday night, causing a small fire.
At 9:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a home at the 4500 block of University Road, in Collins Heights. A firework had broken through the roof and exploded inside the home, according to the Campbell County Fire Department.
A small fire started in the house, causing some damage, although a monetary amount was not available.
Firefighters — some of whom were stationed in the area because of the nearby Pyrotechnics Guild International show — arrived in 58 seconds, but the homeowner already had put the fire out before they got there, Campbell County Fire Chief Jeff Bender said.
The PGI show at Cam-plex north of the subdivision had started about the same time with the national anthem. It was the first of four public shows by PGI this week.
Campbell County Fire Chief Jeff Bender said the department had additional units in that area, just in case something like that happened.
PGI and Cam-plex officials were at the scene as firefighters were wrapping up, Bender said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.