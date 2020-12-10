Gov. Mark Gordon has decided that Wyoming will not join a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general against key states that could invalidate Joe Biden's election to the presidency.
The governor said that to do so would interfere with those states' sovereignty.
Gordon faced intense pressure over the past day or two as attested by callers from Campbell County who wanted to encourage the governor and attorney general Bridget Hill to join the lawsuit. Sixteen other states have done so.
Texas seeks to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"President Trump has the right to bring electoral issues for resolution in the U.S. judicial system," said Gordon, pointing out that he and Wyoming "overwhelmingly supported President Trump through our electoral process."
"We were not informed nor asked by Texas to consider joining their suit," Gordon said. "The state of Texas’s filing was more than 150 pages and there was inadequate time to properly consider the ramifications of joining the motion specifically, or to thoughtfully consider joining the supporting states’ brief before it was filed."
He said he asked Hill to look into the case and consider possible actions that Wyoming might take.
"(Attorney) General Hill did this, and after significant consideration we believe that the case could have unintended consequences relating to a constitutional principle that the state of Wyoming holds dear — that states are sovereign, free to govern themselves," Gordon said in a press release.
"Should the Supreme Court grant Texas’s motion, we will weigh in a manner that is suitable and appropriate for the issues raised. As always, I will make sure Wyoming’s interests are protected," he added.
The press release included a statement from Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan:
“I support the state of Texas in its quest to ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with the constitution and state law. Our judiciary is the proper place to raise these issues.”
Campbell County resident Don Wilson was one who tried to call the offices of Gordon and Hill to urge them to add Wyoming to the list of states challenging the vote in those four states.
“I don’t trust this vote,” Wilson said about the election outcome. “I think there were a lot of false votes in there. I just don’t trust the vote.”
Wyoming joining the lawsuit would be helpful in encouraging the Supreme Court to listen to the case, he said.
“Just like the attorney general of Texas said, this is a national vote and the way it is done affects all of us in the U.S.,” Wilson said. “If the Supreme Court doesn't take this Texas deal, we already lost our country. This is exactly what our founding fathers put in the Supreme Court for, to battle disputes between states.”
A group of 32 Wyoming lawmakers and newly elected lawmakers had signed a letter asking Gordon to join the lawsuit.
In its lawsuit, Texas accused election officials in the four states of failing to protect mail-in voting from fraud, thus diminishing “the weight of votes cast in states that lawfully abide by the election structure set forth in the constitution."
Election officials in those states have said they have found no evidence of such fraud that would change the results, and local and national officials have declared it the most secure election in U.S. history.
About 35 lawsuits already filed on behalf of Trump challenging the election have been dismissed by state and federal courts since the election.
Some of the top state Republican prosecutors urging the Supreme Court to hear the case have acknowledged that the effort is a long shot and are seeking to distance themselves from Trump’s allegations of fraud. North Dakota's Wayne Stenehjem, among the 17 attorneys general supporting the case, said North Dakota is not alleging voter fraud in the four states at issue.
“We’re careful on that,” said Stenehjem, who noted that his office has received thousands of calls and emails from constituents asking the state to support the suit. “But it’s worth it for the Supreme Court to weigh in and settle it once and for all,” he said.
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox called the lawsuit “belated” and said its chances “are slim at best.” But Fox supported Texas because he said the case raised “important constitutional questions about the separation of powers and the integrity of mail-in ballots in those defendant states.”
The case has stirred Republican infighting in Utah, where GOP Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who will become governor in January, blasted Attorney General Sean Reyes for deciding to join the suit.
“The Attorney General did not consult us before signing on to this brief, so we don’t know what his motivation is,” they said in a joint statement. “Just as we would not want other states challenging Utah’s election results, we do not think we should intervene in other states’ elections.”
Officials in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin say the suit is a publicity stunt. More than 20 other attorneys general from states including California and Virginia also filed a brief Thursday urging the court to reject the case.
“Since Election Day, State and Federal courts throughout the country have been flooded with frivolous lawsuits aimed at disenfranchising large swaths of voters and undermining the legitimacy of the election. The State of Texas has now added its voice to the cacophony of bogus claims," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, wrote in the state's brief.
Who is surprised by Gordon’s decision?
More concerned with how Wyoming looks to other states...... hmm. How about being concerned for the USA gordon! I Can’t wait until this closet Democrat is out of office. Your not from here boy, and it’s showing. Go home. Don’t let your wife’s family keep
You here. You belong in New York.
Time for Americans to embrace the blessings of a new socialist government, who cares how Biden won, it just great that he won. Good things are coming.
Come on Gordon, why cant you stick it out there for fellow Wyoming folks. You really dont fit in Wyoming ! And for the person thats for Biden you need to leave the state too, no good can come out of Biden's group of socialist dorks! All a bunch of crooks!
