Gillette College’s Area 59 is putting on a drone racing challenge starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Pronghorn Center.
Anyone is invited to attend and learn how to fly and/or race variety of drones. There will be multiple events for people to enter. Everyone must register under the events tab online at area-59.com but the event is free.
