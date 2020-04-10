The Gillette Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kiylee Lyssa Sims, who was last seen near Foothills Circle on Monday evening.
Sims was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt, black booty shorts, black-and-white checkered Vans shoes and has nose piercing. She also has some medical issues and may need medical attention.
Kiylee is 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds with dyed pink and black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information about the teen is asked to call the Police Department at 307-686-2250.
(1) comment
Can’t believe this is happening.
