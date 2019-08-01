Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Campbell County Public Library will host a Play to Learn activity time instead of Storytime.
Parents and caregivers can bring their little ones to the library for hands-on activities like crafts, building blocks and reading projects that encourage learning through play. It’s for children ages birth to 6 years old.
