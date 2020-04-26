The grand opening of a world-class museum in Dubois has been postponed.
Memorial Day had been the announced date for the public unveiling of the $100 million National Museum of Military Vehicles, built by Dan Starks with personal money.
The NMMV is in the final stages of construction at a site a few miles south of Dubois along U.S. Highway 26.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, along with state stipulations prohibiting large gatherings, museum leaders have determined that a Memorial Day grand opening won’t be possible.
A new date for opening the museum will be announced.
Starks, a retired business executive in the medical devices industry, has assembled the world’s largest privately owned collection of military vehicles.
Starks also has acquired a unique collection of firearms.
The bulk of the 140,000-square-foot museum will take guests on a self-guided tour that follows the timeline of American military history, centered on World War II. The museum has elements of Civil War, World War I, Korean War and Vietnam War history as well, along with more modern military vehicles.
