A South Dakota man was arrested on a number of felony charges after threatening to shoot employees at Thunder Basin Ford on Thursday afternoon.
Staff at the dealership called police shortly after 3 p.m. to report that a 52-year-old man, David Allen, had threatened to shoot the workers there. He was upset because of something related to his vehicle, said Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson.
