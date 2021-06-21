Daughters treat dad to a special Father's Day treat

The earlier cancellation of the annual Dad & Daughter Ball initially slated for around the typical Valentine's Day holiday wasn't much of a deterrent for area dads and their daughters Saturday, as the event came just hours before Father's Day.
Linda Whites, who serves as the director of the Wyoming Center Stage Productions and the Miss Campbell County Pageant, said this year's event even had requests from fathers passing through the door to keep the ball just before Father's Day going forward.
