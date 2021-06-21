You are the owner of this article.
Daughters treat dad to a special Father's Day treat

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The earlier cancellation of the annual Dad & Daughter Ball initially slated for around the typical Valentine's Day holiday wasn't much of a deterrent for area dads and their daughters Saturday, as the event came just hours before Father's Day.

Father Ricardo Saenz gives his daughter Genesis Saenz, 8, a kiss on the cheek while they dance together at the Dad & Daughter Ball in the Wyoming Center Saturday evening just before Father's Day.

Linda Whites, who serves as the director of the Wyoming Center Stage Productions and the Miss Campbell County Pageant, said this year's event even had requests from fathers passing through the door to keep the ball just before Father's Day going forward.

Oakley Jones, 6, clings to father Trent Jones as they slow dance together at the Dad & Daughter Ball in the Wyoming Center Saturday evening just before Father's Day.
Alayna Johner, 9, smiles up at father Jason Johner as they dance at the Dad & Daughter Ball in the Wyoming Center Saturday evening just before Father’s Day.
Jason Hawk tosses daughter River Hawk, 7, into the air at the Dad & Daughter Ball in the Wyoming Center Saturday evening just before Father's Day.
Attendees break out in a collective dance to "YMCA" at the Dad & Daughter Ball in the Wyoming Center Saturday evening just before Father's Day.

