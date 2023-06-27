Pronghorn Industrial Park
Buy Now

A pronghorn takes a break from grazing in July 2020 along the future site of the Pronghorn Industrial Complex located east of Cam-plex.

 News Record File Photo

The Campbell County Commission approved a professional services agreement with HDR Engineering for the Pronghorn Industrial Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.