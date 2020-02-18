Trying to leave the McDonald’s parking lot on Camel Drive can be a challenge for people trying to get home to enjoy their 20-piece order of nuggets or a Big Mac.
It’s also a pain for drivers turning onto the short, but busy, street from Highway 59 for shopping or to get to class at Campbell County High School.
The intersection has been a problem area for decades, especially before and after school.
Now the city of Gillette is working to ease the daily traffic tie-ups at the intersection. Officials are trying to come up with a solution to address the high volume of traffic and potentially reduce the risk of a crash down the street.
The problem is that traffic builds up quickly without many ways out, like water poured into a funnel: only so much can escape at a time. The city can’t create room to the south because of Interstate 90, so the only out is on Camel Drive, said city project manager Josh Richardson.
“We’ve had it back up in front of McDonald’s and people were coming around the corner and there are cars stopped or going a little too fast and it causes some problems,” he said.
An open house has been scheduled to address the issue from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the second floor community room at City Hall. Staff from the Engineering Department will accept public comment on possible solutions to alleviate the congestion.
The city’s recommendation is to adjust the striping and add signage to clear the left turns into the first driveway east of Highway 59 to the north.
“We hate to say we’re going to do exactly what we’re proposing. We want to leave it open so citizens are the ones driving it,” Richardson said.
A long time coming
The city has been working on the issue for a while and have been in contact with many residents, including CCHS parents and property owners in the area.
“Now we’re ready to get public input and show them what we think,” Richardson said. “We’re basically reacting to public complaints that have been coming in for over a year. We now agree with them now that we’ve reviewed it.”
The issue has been a touchy one, especially since it concerns business owners on Camel Drive.
“Most of the (complaints) generated came from private property owners,” Richardson said. “We just don’t have control over private property (although) some people think we should.
“Some of the owners are angry at each other. It’s kind of one of those situations where they’re saying, ‘Now I can’t do my business.’”
All the city is trying to do is take small steps “so we don’t end up making major steps,” he said.
“It’s kind of like the situation we dealt with at Wendy’s,” Richardson said. “Their drive-thru went back out onto Boxelder. We took the idea of trying to close that left turn since it’s a U-turn people can make. (The city) hasn’t had the problem it had since.”
Whatever direction the city takes, work would likely take place in the spring.
“It won’t take that long,” Richardson said. “It’s not major construction. (But) if we have to do construction it would take longer. That depends on the comments from the citizens. We want to get something taken care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.