2700 BLOCK CASCADE DRIVE: A husband, 51, and wife, 41, were in a fight Tuesday evening. The 41-year-old called her mother, 69, who lives out of state to tell her that her husband had choked and hit her when she was trying to leave. Police officers called the 41-year-old who wouldn’t say where she was and said she wasn't hurt. The officers then went to the home where they talked to two daughters, 11 and 18, and a son, 14, who said their parents were in a fight and there was shoving but they had not seen any choking or hitting. Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said the investigation continues. Officers had not been able to contact the husband yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.