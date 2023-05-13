A man accused of firing a round near his sister’s head during an argument then arming himself with rifles before police arrived has pleaded guilty to two of three felonies against him and awaits his July sentencing from jail.
At an April 17 change of plea hearing, Dylan A. Eldridge, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, one of which was amended down from an original charge of aggravated assault and battery.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed a remaining aggravated assault charge, per plea negotiations, according to court documents.
Eldridge’s bond was revoked pending his July 17 sentencing hearing.
In a plea deal with prosecutors, Eldridge agreed to an open sentencing, meaning he’ll enter the hearing without recommended sentences in place.
He was set for a jury trial in March but a mistrial was called the day it was set to begin, with no fault given to the defendant, court or prosecution, according to court documents.
Each side was given more time to work on reaching a plea deal, which led to the exchange of guilty pleas for an open sentencing hearing.
Eldridge was arrested June 29 after reportedly shooting a bullet near his sister’s head during an argument, then holing up with rifles and ammunition before eventually surrendering to police, according to court documents.
His sister told officers that an argument broke out between her and Eldridge after she had argued with two other women who live at the Hope Circle residence they all shared. Eldridge told his sister to stay out of it and threw his hat at her.
When she began walking down the stairs, holding Eldridge’s son in her arms, she said Eldridge grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall, according to court documents.
Eldridge took his son from her then grabbed his sister by her shirt, pushing her toward a couch. He then allegedly threw a highchair at her.
The sister then walked downstairs and heard her stepfather say “put that away, it’s not needed.” Eldridge went to the top of the landing with a gun in his hand, not far from his sister. He then pointed the gun in her face, exchanged words, then moved the gun a foot away from her head and fired a round into the wall, according to court documents.
The gunshot was close enough to her face that she said she “could taste the smoke” and had an instant ringing in her ears, according to court documents.
Eldridge then kicked her and she made her way out of the residence.
After his sister left the residence, Eldridge had allegedly armed himself with more guns, including a .338 caliber sniper rifle, and set up a position upstairs in the residence. He allegedly told his girlfriend he was not going back to jail and that he was willing to get into a shootout with law enforcement.
When officers responded to Hopi Circle, they were told they were being watched through a rifle scope by Eldridge. Eldridge eventually surrendered to officers and was walked out by a friend who convinced him to leave the residence.
A search found the .338 Lapua rifle with a chambered round positioned near an oversized windowsill as a potential sniping position. A loaded .223 rifle was found behind that position, along with a 9mm handgun and a loaded .338 magazine and extra rounds of .338 and .223 bullets, according to court documents.
At the time, Eldridge was charged with counts of felony aggravated assault and battery for firing the gun near his sister and squeezing her by the throat during their argument. The felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent charge was for the set-up of rifles and guns inside of the residence allegedly intended for use against law enforcement.
