In June, the Campbell County Commissioners will be approving their budget after weeks of discussion.
The county’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 is about $151 million, about $12 million more than the budget approved last year.
In June 2022, the commissioners approved a $139 million budget, but a mid-year budget amendment for $10 million brought that up to $149 million. This $10 million provided the Gillette Community College District with an unexpected gap in funding.
The county budget includes a 2% cost of living increase for county employees, as well as merit raise increases of up to 3%.
The budget also includes $12.9 million in carryover costs, or projects that were approved but not completed this fiscal year.
With the county’s assessed valuation projected to be $5.3 billion, the value of a mill will be greater than it has been for the past several years. Last week the commissioners discussed whether they should lower the mill.
Right now the county taxes 11.253 mills. It’s one of two counties, the other being Teton County, that does not tax the full 12 mills allowable by state statute.
Commissioner Jim Ford said he’d prefer not to reduce the mill, and to “save and fund some of these replacement and reserve accounts if we happen to collect more than we need.”
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he’d like to see that mill levy be reduced to 11.1 mills.
“I think it would be a nice thing for our community to get a little bit of a tax break when everybody else seems to be taxing the heck out everything, utility rates, the water and all that, they’re constantly climbing, so I’m in favor of trying to cut back a little bit anyway,” he said.
Commissioner Butch Knutson agreed.
“I think the taxpayers have been getting hit hard enough the last, ever since COVID, and inflation, and if we can reduce a little bit, it may not be a lot but at least we’re trying to help the people that voted us in,” Knutson said.
Faber said that with the revenue that’s projected to come in this year, there’s enough money for the county to give employees raises, give relief to people’s property tax bills and put some money aside for the future.
A public hearing for the budget has been scheduled for 6 p.m. June 19 in the commissioners’ chambers, with the commissioners set to vote on the budget the following day.
