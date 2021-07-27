As Arch Resources Inc. continues to accelerate its exit from thermal coal and the Powder River Basin, it’s taking an approach familiar to the farming industry.
Calling it the company’s “harvest strategy,” CEO Paul Lang said during a 2021 second quarter earnings call Tuesday morning that Arch gathered nearly $40 million in profit from its Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County while paying down their retirement obligations by nearly 10% in the first half of the year.
A widespread and historic heat wave, along with natural gas prices rising above $4, has pushed thermal coal sales and revenues to far exceed expectations in the quarter, Lang said.
For the PRB, that means the company remains “focused on simultaneously harvesting cash and (paying) down our reclamation obligations.”
Overall, Arch reports net income of about $28 million for the quarter, a significant improvement from the $49.3 million it lost in the second quarter of 2020. Much of that was because of a strong performance by the company’s thermal mines, which generated a gross margin of $39.9 million.
At the same time, Arch also completed $15.5 million worth of work toward reducing its PRB mine retirement obligation, said John Drexler, the company’s chief financial officer.
Arch is still on track to have the Coal Creek mine retired by the end of 2022 along with 80% of its reclamation complete, Lang said, adding that while the company continues to look for potential buyers for its Wyoming assets, there haven't been any serious offers.
Finding a buyer for the mines has been unsuccessful, “and we’re comfortable with that,” he said.
That’s because the mines, especially Black Thunder, remain “in an excellent position to generate cash” while at the same time paying down their own reclamation obligations.
“We remain sharply focused on generating value from our legacy thermal assets while working down their associated long‐term closure obligations in a systematic and measured way,” Lang said in the earnings report.
“While we will continue to explore strategic alternatives for our thermal assets, we are confident that we have the right strategy, people and cost structure in place to generate sufficient cash from our thermal segment to address its long‐term closure obligations while still creating meaningful incremental value for our stockholders.”
The numbers show the PRB mines had one of their best quarters in at least a couple of years.
They sold 15.2 million tons of thermal coal, up from 12.3 million tons in the first quarter and 11.6 million tons in the same quarter of 2020. At the same time, Coal Creek and Black Thunder reduced their cost per ton to $10.88 from $12.18 in Q1 and $14.86 in the same quarter last year.
That resulted in a robust cash margin per ton of $2.62. In the first quarter, the PRB mines only realized a cash margin of 98 cents, while in the second quarter of 2020 they lost 99 cents a ton.
With the demand and pricing of thermal coal “stronger than we’ve seen in many quarters,” Lang said Arch expects the rest of the year to remain strong.
