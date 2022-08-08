A 29-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated assault and Sheriff's deputies continue to look for a 30-year-old man after a domestic violence incident in Wright Saturday evening.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that witnesses on Prairieview Drive saw the two in an argument before the woman tried to leave with three children in her vehicle. At that point, the man confronted her in the driveway, and witnesses said the woman hit the man at least once with her vehicle, Reynolds said.
