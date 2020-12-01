Two of the 15 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday occurred in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
A Campbell County man and woman died last month from COVID-19. They were both hospitalized and had preexisting conditions that put them at a heightened risk for complications from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The two latest COVID-19 deaths in Campbell County bring its death toll to 14 since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
Campbell County numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 25
Number of probables: 253
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 391
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,817
Number of active cases: 718
Recoveries: 2,292
Recoveries in past seven days: 1,023
New deaths: 2
Overall deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 13
Wyoming numbers
Number of new confirmed cases: 336
Number of probables: 4,416
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,829
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,389
Number of active cases: 7,572
New deaths: 15
Overall deaths: 230
Hospitalizations: 239
County numbers
Laramie: 4,508 (782)
Natrona: 4,173 (906)
Albany: 2,879 (241)
Fremont: 2,994 (396)
Campbell: 2,817 (253)
Sheridan: 1,707 (319)
Weston: 337 (72)
Crook: 286 (22)
Johnson: 228 (100)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.