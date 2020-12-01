Two of the 15 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday occurred in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

A Campbell County man and woman died last month from COVID-19. They were both hospitalized and had preexisting conditions that put them at a heightened risk for complications from the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The two latest COVID-19 deaths in Campbell County bring its death toll to 14 since the pandemic began.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:

Campbell County numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 25

Number of probables: 253

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 391

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,817

Number of active cases: 718

Recoveries: 2,292

Recoveries in past seven days: 1,023

New deaths: 2

Overall deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 13

Wyoming numbers

Number of new confirmed cases: 336

Number of probables: 4,416

Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,829

Total confirmed since pandemic began: 29,389

Number of active cases: 7,572

New deaths: 15

Overall deaths: 230

Hospitalizations: 239

County numbers

Laramie: 4,508 (782)

Natrona: 4,173 (906)

Albany: 2,879 (241)

Fremont: 2,994 (396)

Campbell: 2,817 (253)

Sheridan: 1,707 (319)

Weston: 337 (72)

Crook: 286 (22)

Johnson: 228 (100)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.