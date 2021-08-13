Campbell County reached 195 active COVID-19 cases on Friday as it added another 27 confirmed cases to its total.
There have now been 5,055 confirmed, 582 probable and 5,370 recovered cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In Wyoming, 243 new cases were recorded, pushing its active case count over 2,000 on Friday.
The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed high as well, clocking in at 100, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,506 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,395 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,075
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 27
- Number of probables: 582
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 271
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,055
- Number of active cases: 195
- Recoveries: 5,370
- Recoveries in past seven days: 100
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 243
- Number of probables: 11,545
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2,111
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 56,727
- Number of active cases: 2,088
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 793
- Hospitalizations today: 100
