BNSF Railway will close two facilities in Wyoming and lay off 122 workers due to the tough market for the coal industry.
Its Donkey Creek facility near Rozet will close June 5, and its maintenance facility in Guernsey will close July 7.
In a statement provided to K2 Radio, company spokeswoman Maia LaSalle said the closures were made "in response to changing business conditions and projected lower demand for rail cars to ship commodities.”
Overall, 344 BNSF jobs will be eliminated, including in Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Montana.
"Similar to the size of our train, yard and engine workforce, our mechanical teams must match the demand for traffic moved by our railroad," the statement reads. "With volumes lower than anticipated due to several factors, including changes in the coal and energy sector, the number of rail cars and locomotives moving on our network and thus repairs needed, have decreased."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.