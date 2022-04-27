An older Campbell County woman was among the five COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health this week.
The Campbell County woman was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions increasing her odds of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The latest death marks the 149th COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County since the pandemic began. The five deaths counted statewide upped Wyoming’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,812 since the pandemic began.
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have remained low for another week, as Campbell County added just two confirmed and documented cases over the past seven days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were just nine COVID-19 patients in the state as of Tuesday, none of which were in Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of April 25):
- All county residents: 29.25%
- Children (5-11): 3.86%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.58%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.63%
- Seniors (65 and older): 67.26%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 1,165
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 2
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,928
- Number of active cases: 2
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 149
- Hospitalizations today: 0 (as of April 26)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of confirmed cases in last 7 days: 133
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,501
- Number of confirmed active cases: 68
- New deaths: 5
- Overall deaths: 1,812
- Hospitalizations today: 9 (as of April 26)
- Wyoming Department of Health now updates its numbers weekly
