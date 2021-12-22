Two teenagers were ticketed Tuesday after they appeared to be racing each other, driving as fast as 73 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Officers pulled over a 16-year-old girl in a 2007 Range Rover on West 4J Road near Knollwood Drive after she was seen speeding alongside a man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. When officers stopped the Range Rover, the man on the motorcycle passed another car in a no-passing lane and fled, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
