Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds early - still blustery after midnight with periods of snow likely. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.