‘There’s more to me’: Grads celebrate life and culture built at Westwood

If Alana Flores had to pick one thing she'd miss the most about Westwood High School, it would be drinking Starbucks coffee with "the main ladies" before school began each day.
If Alana Flores had to pick one thing she’d miss the most about Westwood High School, it would be drinking Starbucks coffee with “the main ladies” before school began each day.
“I sit up there and talk to (the office ladies) while drinking our coffees and it’s really like a family,” she said.
At one point, the 18-year-old thought either dropping out of school or death were more likely than earning a diploma, after struggling for years with legal trouble and addiction.
“It was hard at first even when I switched schools,” she said of beginning anew at Westwood. “I was struggling but the staff, they really showed me there’s more to me than what people had seen before.”
On Thursday, Flores was the first speaker to greet the 108 other graduates of the Class of 2023. The class was made up of many others, who like Flores, were grateful to the teachers and employees at the school who showed them their potential.
It’s that potential the students plan on carrying with them to wherever they end up next.
What’s next?
As family and friends filled the stands of the gym, the students milled below, ready to take the anticipated walk that exemplified what they’d worked so hard to achieve.
For Tragan Hill, future plans include staying in Gillette. The Utah native was spurred to walk across the stage by his parents after graduating in December, but said he hopes to continue his work at Trends Furniture.
Domanick Young is also considering staying local to pursue a career as an electrician, while Lilian Zimbelman is excited to begin a new journey in Arizona.
“I’m most excited for a new place,” the Gillette native said.
She said the classes and teachers at Westwood were calmer than schools she’d been in the past, something Alexis Frazier, who plans on becoming a vet tech, agreed with. But that doesn’t mean the schooling is easy, a stereotype many spoke against in their graduation speeches.
The stereotypes of the “drop out school” or school for “bad kids” were debunked as graduates spoke to the education they achieved and life passions they found through school staff.
It’s a family — a convergence of personalities that sets it apart from others.
“The students who attend Westwood give it its spark, its energy, its name and its success,” Chance Maslack said.
Principal Kelly Morehead asked the students to remember their responsibilities and challenged them to deal well with the difficulties that life throws at them. From what the students said, they’re prepared to take that advice head on thanks to the tools they picked up during their time at Westwood.
