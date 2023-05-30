The prison sentence of a Gillette woman convicted of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a homeowners association in the early 2000s has been reduced to time served, making her eligible for release.
Julie A. Jacobsen, 70, had her sentence commuted April 5 and was transferred to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center in Nebraska after serving just more than 12 years in the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.
In 2011, Jacobsen was sentenced in Campbell County District Court to up to 60 years in prison for 10 felony counts of embezzlement and forgery. She was further ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution to the Fox Park Homeowners Association, which she had been a bookkeeper for.
Gov. Mark Gordon agreed with a parole board recommendation to change Jacobsen’s six sentences of six to 10 years from consecutive to concurrent, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s communication director, in an email.
That effectively cut her overall sentence from 36 to 60 years down to six to 10 years.
This week, Jacobsen requested compassionate release for separate federal prison time she has remaining.
She was sentenced in 2006 to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for falsifying her federal income tax return in 2002, in which she claimed no taxable income despite more than $108,000 in income being found, according to court documents.
She was also ordered to pay almost $167,000 in restitution to the IRS.
While on release for that sentence in 2009, she was on trial in District Court and failed to show up for court to hear a jury announce its verdict. She was arrested in Washington state after almost a year on the lam and ultimately sentenced to nine months of federal time to run consecutive to her District Court sentence.
Jacobsen requested time served for that sentence and supervised release allowing her to serve a period of home confinement.
She had a number of medical issues since entering the Wyoming Women’s Center in 2011, which factored into the governor’s decision to commute her sentence, Pearlman said.
A petition for medical parole she filed in April 2018 was denied.
At the time of her District Court trial, prosecutors said Jacobsen, formerly by the name of Deliramich, used Fox Park accounts to funnel thousands of dollars to herself and her husband and daughter. It came to light in 2003 when a company that had done street repairs in Fox Park complained it hadn’t been paid.
She had obtained unauthorized loans by forging signatures of those who served on the HOA board of directors.
Pete Deliramich, Jacobsen’s ex-husband, was given a deferred sentence and five years of probation after pleading no contest to a felony count of wrongful taking or disposing of property. He was ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.
Hailey Jacobsen was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on nine years of probation after she was found guilty of six counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny by bailee. She was ordered to pay $11,700 in restitution.
Hailey said that she’s glad her mother’s prison time is almost over and hopes for her release home soon.
“The thing is, we just want mom home to live the rest of what life she has left with her family,” Hailey said. “She hasn’t gotten a chance to know her grandkids … it’s just really important that we have her out so that she can enjoy the rest of her life with the family. She was the glue that held our family.”
