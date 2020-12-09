Eric Barlow
Wyoming law allows every qualified elector to choose their preferred political affiliation or be unaffiliated or “independent” when they register to vote at the local election office. It’s the voter’s choice.

Wyoming law also outlines how political parties operate and the responsibilities they have. Some decisions are left to members of the party to decide, including how they govern themselves and prioritize issues.

Thus, just like Congress and other elected bodies, political parties reflect the will of the majority of those actively participating.

I continue to participate in the party by running for precinct committeeman. Just like the opportunity for a “more perfect union” that our forefathers sought, the party can be improved too.

No matter what you think of it currently, you just have to show up.

Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, was named the 2020 Legislator of the Year by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.

The award was announced at WCCA’s virtual winter meeting last week.

