Campbell County did not record a new case of COVID-19 for the second straight day Thursday. Over the past week, there have been five new confirmed cases in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming as a whole added 25 new confirmed cases Thursday and 295 cases over the past seven days.
Since March began, Campbell County has averaged 1.67 new confirmed cases a day while the state has averaged just over 60 new confirmed cases a day.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,622
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,658 (74.23% as of March 18)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,962
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,269 (65.88% as of March 18)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 490
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 5
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,215
- Number of active cases: 10
- Recoveries: 4,633
- Recoveries in past seven days: 14
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of March 17)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 25
- Number of probables: 8,508
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 295
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,971
- Number of active cases: 408
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 693
- Hospitalizations today: 15 (as of March 17)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,071 (1,332)
Natrona: 5,808 (1,965)
Campbell: 4,215 (490)
Fremont: 4,190 (792)
Sweetwater: 3,764 (148)
Albany: 3,549 (387)
Sheridan: 2,415 (630)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 390 (32)
