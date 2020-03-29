Despite having been closed to the public for a week, the Campbell County Public Library is staying busy.
Library Director Terri Lesley said while the curbside checkout program hasn’t led to “super-high circulation,” there have been days where 40 to 50 people have used the service.
People can place items on hold through the library’s online catalog. Staff then will find the items on the shelves, put them in a bag and place them on a table outside and let the patron know the order is ready.
“I didn’t know what would happen with curbside,” Lesley said. “But it has been pretty steady and it can get really busy.”
The library is using the teleconferencing program Zoom to teach people certain apps and technology.
The library also has been recording storytime programs. The first one was posted on Facebook earlier this week, and it was popular enough that the library decided to make more.
“As long as they’re in demand, and we’re able, we’ll continue,” Lesley said.
The library also is getting ready to offer BrainFuse, an online tutoring program that will be especially helpful to families with children who may be learning from home. While it’s a good resource for students, Lesley said, it also offers higher level classes for adults.
To reduce the number of people in the library, Lesley has staggered employees’ schedules. If things get busier, “It’ll make things a little complicated, in terms of having staff to do the work,” she said.
Lesley and her employees are doing everything they can to keep the atmosphere light, including playing videos of cute animals in the atrium. But cute animals can only do so much for morale.
“We’re feeling a little uneasy as we watch the positive cases in Wyoming rise, and there’s just a lot of uncertainty,” she said.
